Ukraine asks Turkey to resume “grain corridor” without Russia

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar: Ukraine has submitted a proposal to Turkey to resume the work of the grain corridor without Russia.

"There is no final confirmation yet. But since the ships are already sailing through the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey and passing through the straits without restrictions, this is actually a rational way," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, the presidents of both countries can discuss this alternative option in the coming days or on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

