Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine asks Turkey to resume “grain corridor” without Russia

Ukraine asks Turkey to resume “grain corridor” without Russia

Ukraine has submitted a proposal to Turkey to resume the work of the grain corridor without Russia.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar: Ukraine has submitted a proposal to Turkey to resume the work of the grain corridor without Russia.

"There is no final confirmation yet. But since the ships are already sailing through the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey and passing through the straits without restrictions, this is actually a rational way," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, the presidents of both countries can discuss this alternative option in the coming days or on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine Front Lines

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2014-2023 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?

Professional Essay Writing Services: Get the Results You Need Expert Assistance for the Perfect Essay Results Crafting Perfect Essays with Quality Writing Services Achieve More with Professional Writing Help Your Essay Writing Solutions: Tailored to Your Specifications
A 5-Star Service for Writing Essays Online Cheap Essay Writing Service Experienced Writers Providing Quality Essays On Time The Best Essay Writing Services for High Quality Papers Always Quality Work at an Affordable Price