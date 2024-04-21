The United States of Ukraine

The House of Representatives has voted today in favour of 61 billions of dollars in US military aid for Ukraine, after months of delay.



The measure had vocal opponents in Congress, and it took a fragile bipartisan deal to finally get it through the House.



There were cheers and applause in the House as it passed, with some Representatives waving Ukrainian flags. The $61 billion package passed by 311 votes to 112.

Voting results for Ukraine aid package.



The congressmen raised Ukrainian flags and chanted "Ukraine! Ukraine!"



Isn't this the History? pic.twitter.com/0puuDotTIs — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 20, 2024

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening adress to the nation mentioned: "I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track. Democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to protect it. The vital US aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger."

The bill will now go to the Senate, which is expected to pass it in the next few days before The U.S. President Joe Biden signs it into law.

EMPR

