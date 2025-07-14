President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a new candidate for the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine. While the nominee’s name has not been officially confirmed, sources indicate that the president has initiated consultations on reshuffling the Cabinet and forming a new government.

Today the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minsiter Yuliia Svyrydenko. Among other initiatives, he proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko take over as Prime Minister of Ukraine and lead a significant renewal of the government’s operations.

The move may signal upcoming changes in Ukraine’s executive leadership amid ongoing war-related challenges and the urgent need for more effective management of state resources.

I held a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. A report was delivered on the implementation of agreements with European and American partners regarding support for Ukraine reached during the recent Ukraine Recovery Conference. We must swiftly implement… pic.twitter.com/AIipRnpA1f — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 14, 2025

A day before Zelenskyy had a meeting with a current Prime Minsiter Denys Shmygal, and admiteed that they are “also preparing a substantial governance transformation.”

Unofficial reports suggest that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal may be appointed as Ukraine’s next Minister of Defense, replacing Rustem Umerov, who is expected to be named Ambassador to the United States.

If confirmed, the shake-up would mark a significant reconfiguration of Ukraine’s wartime leadership. Umerov, who took over the Defense Ministry in September 2023, could bolster Ukraine’s diplomatic presence in Washington – a key ally and military partner.

Umerov is an economist by education, worked in the telecommunications and investment business, and at the same time was a member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and assistant to its leader Mustafa Dzhemilev on human rights and international activities.

Ironically, Umerov had replaced former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who was widely expected to be appointed as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom following his resignation. Despite persistent speculation and political backing for the move, London ultimately declined to accept his candidacy, and the appointment never materialized.

We alredy wrote a lot about the rediness of Rustem Umerov for such a strategic and important position and also a little about so called “Closed Club” or how the Ministry of Defence organized exclusive military procurement for “Ours”.

It now remains to be seen whether the United States will be prepared to accept Rustem Umerov as Ukraine’s next Ambassador.

Meanwhile, Denys Shmyhal, who has served as head of government since 2020, would take on an entirely new role within the national security structure. The potential move is seen as a strategic political rotation, possibly aimed at reinvigorating defense leadership or tightening executive control amid the ongoing war.

No official confirmation has been made up today, but parliamentary consideration of these appointments could take place in the nearest time.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affair’s spokesperson, the process of replacing ambassadors is lengthy and involves requesting an agrément from the host country, its approval, and other diplomatic procedures that can take months. He anounced that around 20 decrees will become known in the context of Ukraine ambassadors’ conference, which will take place on July 21, when the heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions gather in Kyiv.

The proposed reshuffle comes as Ukraine seeks to maintain internal political stability and bolster strategic governance during wartime. Further details are expected in the coming days, pending formal announcements.

