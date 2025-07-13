The Holos Party has Condemned the Searches Conducted at the Home of Anti-Corruption Activist Vitalii Shabunin, Calling Them a “Political Crackdown”

According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of Parliament from the Holos party, the searches conducted in the military unit where the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitalii Shabunin, is serving — as well as at his residence, where he has not lived for several months — were carried out without a court warrant, which violates criminal procedural law.

“The use of law enforcement agencies to pressure political opponents of the government is becoming systematic. And this is all the more dangerous at a time when the enemy is doing everything to divide our society, while some EU member states are criticizing Ukraine and trying to disrupt its accession process,” emphasized Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, a member of the Holos parliamentary faction.

The MPs are calling on the authorities to immediately halt illegal actions and provide public clarification regarding the pressure being exerted on Vitaliy Shabunin and his family.

EMPR