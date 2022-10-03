Mykhailo Matyushenko, Ukrainian pilot, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (codename “Did”), who led the “ghosts of Kyiv” was killed in an air battle over the Black Sea.

The pilot who led the “ghosts of Kyiv” died in the battle over the Black Sea

Mykhailo Matyushenko, Ukrainian pilot, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (codename “Did”), who led the “ghosts of Kyiv” was killed in an air battle over the Black Sea. Anatoliy Fedoruk, mayor of Bucha, announced this on Facebook.

“During the performance of a combat mission, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Yuriyovych Matyushenko (08.01.1961-26.06.2022) perished heroically while defending the Ukrainian sky,” he wrote.

Matyushenko was from Bucha and died in the sky over the Black Sea.

Mykhailo Matyushenko piloted many types of military and civilian aircraft.

He served in various military units, before the war he worked as a head of one of the Ukrainian airlines.

“He was a successful person and never bragged about what he actually did. Having an active civic position, he led the public law enforcement formation.

Mykhailo Matyushenko – codename “Did”- passed his invaluable work experience to the younger generation. And only now we have the right to tell the truth: “Ghost of Kyiv” was led by the pilot from Bucha.

During Colonel Matyushenko’s leadership, the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade suffered no losses in the air. So, all the pilots from amongst “Kyiv ghosts” returned alive.

The Ghost of Kyiv. Image credits: wiki

“One night, while piloting an L-39 “Did” assailed a pair of Su-30s, imitating a MiG-29 attack. And what do you think? They retreated!” his brothers-in-arms recall one of the heroic episodes.

Then he decided to strengthen the southern and eastern fronts: “When he learned about the irreversible losses among trained bomber crews, the decision was made. Thus a new combat mission began.”

It was the last mission for Mykhailo Matyushenko. He did not return from a combat duty. He was searched for a long time. Today he is going home to Bucha,” Fedoruk wrote.

You can pay last respects to Matyushenko on Monday, October 3 at 2 p.m., on Alley of Heroes in Bucha – at the cemetery on Deputatska Street, 1.

