The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra transferred to Ukraine's ownership

The Dormition Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra were transferred to state ownership.

The commission for the acceptance and transfer of the Dormition Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarch to the state began its work on January 2, 2023 and was engaged in making an inventory of the property of the cathedral and the church, assessing the condition of the iconostases, icons, and other property in order to return it to the asset holder.

According to the head of the Ministry of Culture Tkachenko, the fact that Metropolitan Pavlo did not attend the last meeting of the commission to sign the Act, would not prevent the transfer of the property to the state. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarch spokesman Kliment said in his comment to Suspilne that they had not been informed about that and the decision was "illegal."

"The Ukrainian shrine should serve the entire Ukrainian people, we will adhere to this principle in the future," said Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.

