The fire continues more than a day after the Russian attack on the Kyiv region

On the morning of June 12, russian Х-101 missile with a cluster warhead struck the city of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region.

This modification is versatile in its application as it can target both airfield and oil refining infrastructure. Whether the upgraded missile has entered series production will be known later.

There are reports that earlier on May 29, one russian Tu-95MS was relocated from Dyagilevo airfield to the Ahtubinsk test airfield in russia. The next day, test launches of the already upgraded missiles took place at the test site.

Police reported that on the morning of June 12, in the course of documenting war crimes of the russian Federation, law enforcement officers discovered fragments of dangerous cluster submunitions on the territory of the Kyiv region around Vasylkiv and Glevaha settlements.

Explosive objects pose a threat to human life and health and can detonate at the slightest movement.

Due to russian enemy attack on the night of June 12, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region.

The liquidation of the fire caused by the russian attack has been going on for more than 15 hours.

There are 247 personnel, 111 pieces of equipment, and four fire engines working at the site.

