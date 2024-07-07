Short-range air defense systems and Mistral missiles delivered to Ukraine

Short-range air defense systems and Mistral missiles, provided by Estonia, have been delivered to Ukraine. This was announced by the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

"Confirmed! Short-range air defense systems and Mistral missiles provided by Estonia have been delivered to Ukraine. Let’s continue to support the Ukrainian freedom fighters. Together, we can stop Russian aggression," the statement reads.

On June 11, the Estonian Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of launchers and missiles for the short-range air defense system Mistral to Ukraine.

"Ukraine urgently needs air defense to counter Russia's brutal aggression, and it is in Estonia's security interest to contribute to this effort together with its allies. We have shaped the aid package to be as useful as possible for Ukraine without compromising the combat readiness of Estonia’s defense forces, and to ensure that we can replenish necessary supplies as quickly as possible," Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.

For security reasons, the Estonian Ministry of Defense did not specify the number of air defense systems Ukraine would receive.

Mistral is a modern air defense system designed to target helicopters and aircraft, developed in France. It is available both as a portable variant (MANPADS) and for use on launch platforms for vehicles, ships, and helicopters.

