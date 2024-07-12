Russian use of hazardous chemical agents in Ukraine

During the period of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the enemy, in addition to using conventional means of fire damage, is using special munitions equipped with hazardous chemical substances, mainly CS (2-Chlorobenzalmalononitrile).

Throughout June 2024, groups from the radiation, chemical, and biological reconnaissance units of the RCB Protection Troops of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded and documented 639 cases of Russians using munitions containing hazardous chemical compounds. The primary delivery method is dropping K-51 and RG-VO grenades from UAVs.

In total, from February 15, 2023, to June 24, 2024, 3,201 instances of Russians using hazardous chemical substances were recorded. During this period, 1,945 cases of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel seeking medical attention with symptoms of chemical exposure of varying severity were documented, 560 of which occurred in June alone.

CS is a tear gas irritant used by police against demonstrators. Formally, CS is not classified as a chemical weapon and, according to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction of January 13, 1993, is categorized as a "riot control agent."

The Convention, in paragraph 7 of Article II, defines: “Riot control agent” means any chemical not listed in a schedule, which can produce rapidly in humans sensory irritation or disabling physical effects which disappear within a short time following termination of exposure.

Therefore, claims that riot control agents, including CS, are chemical weapons are incorrect. However, the use of this gas during hostilities is unacceptable according to paragraph 5 of Article II of the Convention.

The use of chemical weapons or riot control agents as a method of warfare is a violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

Public Relations Service of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

