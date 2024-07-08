Russian terrorist attack on Ukraine: 30 missiles intercepted

Today, on July 8, 2024 around 10 a.m., the russian terrorist attack reported. The enemy luanched a combined missile attack with air-, sea-, and land-based missiles.

In total, according to preliminary data, Russian war criminals launched 38 missiles of various types:

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

4 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;

1 cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 30 russian missiles:

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

3 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;

11 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

Another terrorist attack on peaceful cities. Ukraine is in mourning. Condolences to the families of the victims and victims.



The world must react strongly to this crime. And there should be no discussion about whether it is possible to strike military facilities on the territory of Russia. We will take revenge for every Ukrainian.

