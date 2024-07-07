Romania plans to increase transit of Ukrainian grain via Danube corridor

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu announced that Romania will continue its efforts to increase the volume of Ukrainian grain transiting through the Danube corridor by enhancing transport capacities and modernizing infrastructure. This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

At a joint press conference with her Moldovan and Ukrainian counterparts following a trilateral meeting in Chisinau on Friday, Odobescu said the parties discussed strengthening the "solidarity corridors, which are extremely important now to support Ukraine's resilience and will be vital in the future for the recovery process."

"I would like to highlight Romania's significant contribution to the successful operation of the solidarity corridors. Romania will continue its efforts to increase the volume of grain transiting through the Danube corridor by enhancing transport capacities and improving, adapting, and modernizing the supporting infrastructure," the Foreign Minister said.

According to her, about 68% of Ukraine's grain and agricultural product exports currently pass through Romania.

Odobescu noted that today's meeting is "another testament to our firm support for Ukraine, its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity amid Russia's aggressive war." She also emphasized that Romania strongly supports the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

"The Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are becoming part of the European project, the only option that can provide their citizens with the security, peace, and prosperity they aspire to and deserve... And our strong, resilient, and multifaceted support for both the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine will continue," the minister assured.

Additionally, she noted that Ukraine's victory is necessary not only because it is right and essential for the security and stability of the Black Sea region but also to prevent future Russian aggression.

