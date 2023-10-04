Poland: We are entering a period of recession with Ukraine

We are entering a period of recession with Ukraine, - Polish Foreign Minister comments on his absence at the EU ministerial meeting in Kyiv.

Zbigniew Rau called the informal ministerial meeting in Kyiv "important" and commented on his absence as follows:

"There are many reasons for this, including my health. But first and foremost, it is due to the fact that in politics, in particular bilateral politics, between different countries, we have a period of boom and bust. Currently, as far as relations between Poland and Ukraine are concerned, we are entering a period of decline, and my absence is partly an expression of this," he emphasized on Monday on Polsat News.

When asked whether his absence in Kyiv was related to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the UN General Assembly, Rau did not directly answer, but emphasized that Ukraine and Poland have "an absolutely common strategic interest - to stop Russian imperialism."

"The incident with the transfer of the sectoral dispute to an international forum, even in the way it happened - at a meeting of the UN General Assembly - has led to the fact that our society's confidence in the current policy of the Ukrainian government towards Poland has been shaken, to put it mildly," the Polish diplomat said.

Meantime, Ukraine proposed to transfer veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control from the Ukrainian-Polish border to the Lithuanian port. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. As noted, representatives of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania agreed on this during another online meeting.

"It is good in the development of this transit, in the development of this corridor of solidarity, which we, as Poland, have built in Europe," the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland, Robert Telus, emphasized to RMF 24.

Ukraine Front Lines