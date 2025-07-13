Multimillionaires have arrived to ask for money to rebuild Ukraine. Roman boutiques are packed, with sales nearly at Christmas levels. You can’t even squeeze into the Michelin-starred restaurants! All of this coincides with the arrival of our delegation in Italy for the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Sergiy Pogrebetskyy reveals.

The delegation isn’t just big it’s HUGE! The President came with his entourage of aides and advisors, 11 ministers, a Deputy Prime Minister with their own staff, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament with assistants, 28 members of Parliament (from Servant of the People and the former OPZZh party), mayors of cities (Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, and others), representatives of NGOs (Mustafa Nayyem and others). It seems there are at least 200 people!

To hell with it — let them fly first class, stay in five-star hotels, and gorge on black caviar at our expense — but let them bring back real results, not just memorandums and suitcases full of clothes from Roman boutiques.

How can they even look our donors in the eye, those who witness all this wastefulness? I think if the conference had been held somewhere less attractive for entertainment and shopping, our delegation would have been much smaller.

This is already the fourth recovery conference! And we still haven’t received the amount of money that was promised in the memorandums at the first one.

Mykolaiv region – at least 13 participants.

Kherson region delegation – 4 participants.

Kyiv region delegation – at least 20 participants (representing 19 communities + regional leadership).

Klitschko appears to have been alone.

Kharkiv region delegation – 12–13 participants.

Volodymyr-Volynska community, Volyn region – 4 participants.

Lviv region delegation – 13 participants.

Dnipropetrovsk region – up to 10 participants.

Sumy region delegation – 10 participants.

Rivne region delegation – 6 participants.

Ternopil region delegation – 6 participants.

Zhytomyr region – at least 8 participant.

EMPR