One of the buildings of the “Okhmatdyt” hospital is beyond repair

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko, adding that another building is likely also beyond repair, but this will be known after a technical inspection of the building.

What cannot be restored will be demolished and a new modern building will be constructed. Currently, work is underway on a comprehensive assessment of the damages incurred.

According to Liashko, more than 800 million UAH has already been received in the hospital's accounts from charitable foundations. Next week, a company will be selected to handle the reconstruction and elimination of the consequences of the missile attack.

Also today, a Blood Center was launched at the hospital. Next in line is the return of oncology patients to the hospital.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

