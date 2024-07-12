Home NEWS UKRAINE One of the buildings of the “Okhmatdyt” hospital is beyond repair

One of the buildings of the “Okhmatdyt” hospital is beyond repair

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko, adding that another building is likely also beyond repair, but this will be known after a technical inspection of the building.

What cannot be restored will be demolished and a new modern building will be constructed. Currently, work is underway on a comprehensive assessment of the damages incurred.

According to Liashko, more than 800 million UAH has already been received in the hospital's accounts from charitable foundations. Next week, a company will be selected to handle the reconstruction and elimination of the consequences of the missile attack.

Also today, a Blood Center was launched at the hospital. Next in line is the return of oncology patients to the hospital.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?