Massive russian missile attack hit 7 regions of Ukraine overnight

Another russian massive missile attack on Ukraine took place during the night on August 15, 2023.

Around 4:00 a.m. the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with air and sea-based missiles.

In total, launches of at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were recorded:

4 Kh-22 cruise missiles - from six long-range Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the military airfields based in Soltsy, Shaykovka, Russian Federation);

20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic aviation aircraft (from the military airfields Engels and Olenegorsk, Russian Federation);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea (Yalta region, occupied Crimea).

An air alert was announced throughout the territory of Ukraine. Air defense worked in many regions: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft, direct cover units.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces, the following were destroyed:

16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, Caliber.

In addition, 8 launches of enemy S-300S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

The results of massive russian missile attack are as follows.

Details of the russian attack on Lviv region:

  • Rocket debris fell on multi-apartment residential buildings, a fire started. People were evacuated.
  • There are victims in the city. They are provided with all necessary medical assistance. Previously, there were no casualties.
  • Small fires were recorded in different parts of Lviv. They were promptly extinguished.
  • One of the hypermarkets and vehicles were damaged.
  • In Stavchany, Lviv Oblast, 10 houses were damaged. As of this hour, it is known about people who suffered minor injuries.
  • Damaged houses are also in Sukhovola, Lviv Region. There are no casualties at the moment.
  • Russian rocket flew into the yard of the kindergarten. More than a hundred homes were damaged, more than 500 windows were broken, and a kindergarten was destroyed.

Details of the russian attack on Cherkasy region:

  • In Smila, one of the rockets hit the territory of a private enterprise.
  • Another enemy missile hit the territory of the medical facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
  • The water and heat supply networks were damaged. Part of the city is currently without water.

Details of the russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region:

  • Russians hit an industrial enterprise in Dnipro.
  • 2 people were injured. A 59-year-old woman received minor injuries. A 70-year-old man was hospitalized in a moderate condition.
  • The fire covered more than 800 square meters in total. m. She was localized.
  • During the mass attack over Dnipropetrovsk region, 7 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles were shot down.

Details of the russian attack on Volyn region:

  • An "arrival" was recorded at one of the industrial enterprises in Lutsk.
  • 3 people died as a result of the impact.
  • Several more victims are in the hospital.

Details of the russian attack on Donetsk region:

  • in Kramatorsk, a food warehouse was hit by the russian missile, 1 person died.

Details of the russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk region:

  • There is no arrivals reported in the region, but the debris of the Russian missile hit the residential house.

Details of the russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region:

  • russian missile hit the gymnasium stadium in one of the villages, the building of the educational institution was damaged.

Ukraine Front Lines

