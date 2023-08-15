Massive russian missile attack hit 7 regions of Ukraine overnight

Another russian massive missile attack on Ukraine took place during the night on August 15, 2023.

Around 4:00 a.m. the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with air and sea-based missiles.

In total, launches of at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were recorded:

4 Kh-22 cruise missiles - from six long-range Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the military airfields based in Soltsy, Shaykovka, Russian Federation);

20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic aviation aircraft (from the military airfields Engels and Olenegorsk, Russian Federation);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea (Yalta region, occupied Crimea).

An air alert was announced throughout the territory of Ukraine. Air defense worked in many regions: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft, direct cover units.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces, the following were destroyed:

16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, Caliber.

In addition, 8 launches of enemy S-300S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

The results of massive russian missile attack are as follows.

Details of the russian attack on Lviv region:

Rocket debris fell on multi-apartment residential buildings, a fire started. People were evacuated.

There are victims in the city. They are provided with all necessary medical assistance. Previously, there were no casualties.

Small fires were recorded in different parts of Lviv. They were promptly extinguished.

One of the hypermarkets and vehicles were damaged.

In Stavchany, Lviv Oblast, 10 houses were damaged. As of this hour, it is known about people who suffered minor injuries.

Damaged houses are also in Sukhovola, Lviv Region. There are no casualties at the moment.

Russian rocket flew into the yard of the kindergarten. More than a hundred homes were damaged, more than 500 windows were broken, and a kindergarten was destroyed.

Details of the russian attack on Cherkasy region:

In Smila, one of the rockets hit the territory of a private enterprise.

Another enemy missile hit the territory of the medical facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The water and heat supply networks were damaged. Part of the city is currently without water.

Details of the russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region:

Russians hit an industrial enterprise in Dnipro.

2 people were injured. A 59-year-old woman received minor injuries. A 70-year-old man was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

The fire covered more than 800 square meters in total. m. She was localized.

During the mass attack over Dnipropetrovsk region, 7 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles were shot down.

Details of the russian attack on Volyn region:

An "arrival" was recorded at one of the industrial enterprises in Lutsk.

3 people died as a result of the impact.

Several more victims are in the hospital.

Details of the russian attack on Donetsk region:

in Kramatorsk, a food warehouse was hit by the russian missile, 1 person died.

Details of the russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk region:

There is no arrivals reported in the region, but the debris of the Russian missile hit the residential house.

Details of the russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region:

russian missile hit the gymnasium stadium in one of the villages, the building of the educational institution was damaged.

