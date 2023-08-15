Massive russian missile attack hit 7 regions of Ukraine overnight

Another russian massive missile attack on Ukraine took place during the night on August 15, 2023.
Around 4:00 a.m. the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with air and sea-based missiles.
In total, launches of at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were recorded:
4 Kh-22 cruise missiles - from six long-range Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the military airfields based in Soltsy, Shaykovka, Russian Federation);
20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic aviation aircraft (from the military airfields Engels and Olenegorsk, Russian Federation);
4 Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea (Yalta region, occupied Crimea).
An air alert was announced throughout the territory of Ukraine. Air defense worked in many regions: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft, direct cover units.
As a result of anti-aircraft combat by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces, the following were destroyed:
16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, Caliber.
In addition, 8 launches of enemy S-300S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.
The results of massive russian missile attack are as follows.
Details of the russian attack on Lviv region:
- Rocket debris fell on multi-apartment residential buildings, a fire started. People were evacuated.
- There are victims in the city. They are provided with all necessary medical assistance. Previously, there were no casualties.
- Small fires were recorded in different parts of Lviv. They were promptly extinguished.
- One of the hypermarkets and vehicles were damaged.
- In Stavchany, Lviv Oblast, 10 houses were damaged. As of this hour, it is known about people who suffered minor injuries.
- Damaged houses are also in Sukhovola, Lviv Region. There are no casualties at the moment.
- Russian rocket flew into the yard of the kindergarten. More than a hundred homes were damaged, more than 500 windows were broken, and a kindergarten was destroyed.
Details of the russian attack on Cherkasy region:
- In Smila, one of the rockets hit the territory of a private enterprise.
- Another enemy missile hit the territory of the medical facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
- The water and heat supply networks were damaged. Part of the city is currently without water.
Details of the russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region:
- Russians hit an industrial enterprise in Dnipro.
- 2 people were injured. A 59-year-old woman received minor injuries. A 70-year-old man was hospitalized in a moderate condition.
- The fire covered more than 800 square meters in total. m. She was localized.
- During the mass attack over Dnipropetrovsk region, 7 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles were shot down.
Details of the russian attack on Volyn region:
- An "arrival" was recorded at one of the industrial enterprises in Lutsk.
- 3 people died as a result of the impact.
- Several more victims are in the hospital.
Details of the russian attack on Donetsk region:
- in Kramatorsk, a food warehouse was hit by the russian missile, 1 person died.
Details of the russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk region:
- There is no arrivals reported in the region, but the debris of the Russian missile hit the residential house.
Details of the russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region:
- russian missile hit the gymnasium stadium in one of the villages, the building of the educational institution was damaged.