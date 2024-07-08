Home NEWS UKRAINE Impact of Russian missile strikes: damage and casualties in Ukraine

Impact of Russian missile strikes: damage and casualties in Ukraine

Consequences of the missile attack

Damaged buildings, infrastructure, and a children's hospital.

Kyiv: 9 dead and 20 injured.

Kryvyi Rih: 10 dead and 41 injured.

Dnipro: 1 dead and 6 injured.

Pokrovsk: 3 dead.

Kyiv:

- In the Solomianskyi district, two floors of a multi-story building were damaged, with destruction over an area of 1500 square meters. Seven people died. A fire broke out in the building, which has been extinguished. Debris clearance is ongoing.

- In the Holosiivskyi district, garages were damaged, and cars are burning.

- In the Dniprovskyi district, debris in residential areas is on fire.

- In the Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged, and one woman was injured.

- In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris near a residential building is burning; there was also a fire in one of the enterprise's premises.

- In the Desnianskyi district, a house is on fire.

- In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the children's hospital Okhmatdyt was affected, with significant destruction. Debris clearance is ongoing. Additionally, a multi-story residential building in the area was damaged, with destruction from the first to the third floors.

Kryvyi Rih: Several hits, including on the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

Dnipro: An apartment building and an enterprise were damaged. An auto repair shop was destroyed.

Pokrovsk: A hit on an enterprise.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?