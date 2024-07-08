Impact of Russian missile strikes: damage and casualties in Ukraine

Consequences of the missile attack

Damaged buildings, infrastructure, and a children's hospital.

Kyiv: 9 dead and 20 injured.

Kryvyi Rih: 10 dead and 41 injured.

Dnipro: 1 dead and 6 injured.

Pokrovsk: 3 dead.

Kyiv:

- In the Solomianskyi district, two floors of a multi-story building were damaged, with destruction over an area of 1500 square meters. Seven people died. A fire broke out in the building, which has been extinguished. Debris clearance is ongoing.

- In the Holosiivskyi district, garages were damaged, and cars are burning.

- In the Dniprovskyi district, debris in residential areas is on fire.

- In the Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged, and one woman was injured.

- In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris near a residential building is burning; there was also a fire in one of the enterprise's premises.

- In the Desnianskyi district, a house is on fire.

- In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the children's hospital Okhmatdyt was affected, with significant destruction. Debris clearance is ongoing. Additionally, a multi-story residential building in the area was damaged, with destruction from the first to the third floors.

Kryvyi Rih: Several hits, including on the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

Dnipro: An apartment building and an enterprise were damaged. An auto repair shop was destroyed.

Pokrovsk: A hit on an enterprise.

