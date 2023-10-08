Foreign Ministry confirms death of two Ukrainian women in Israel

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed the death of two Ukrainian women in Israel. Both women had been living in the country for a long time, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said to Fakty.

"Consuls are providing the necessary consular assistance, keeping in touch with relatives," the diplomat added.

Earlier, he said that diplomats managed to find a Ukrainian missing in the south of the country in Israel, which is in the midst of hostilities.

According to him, over the past day, the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also helped one family leave the city of Ashkelon and found temporary housing for two more amid canceled flights.

- In total, the operational headquarters processed 80 appeals from citizens. The requests concerned the location of relatives, ways to leave the combat zones, finding temporary housing, obtaining information about the security situation and the procedure for ensuring their own safety," Nikolenko explained.

He emphasized that our embassy is in constant contact with the police, rescue services and major hospitals in Israel.

Diplomats also keep in touch with Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip, and emergency exit routes are being developed.

In case of need, Ukrainian citizens can contact hotlines:

Embassy of Ukraine in Israel: + 972 546 676 782;

Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Ramallah: + 972 59 823 93 99.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas announced the launch of a new large-scale operation against Israel, and a rocket attack was launched from the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was at war and that the Gaza Strip would "pay" for the attack.

On October 8, the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah also announced that it had fired on Israel, and the army retaliated.

