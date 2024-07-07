Witness the aftermath of the Kakhovskaya HPP explosion, uncovering the ecological consequences and the concept of ecocide in Russia-Ukraine war.

A year ago, on June 6, 2023, the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP. As a result of this terrorist attack, 80 settlements below the hydroelectric power station were flooded, dozens of people killed in the act of 21th Century modern Ecocide. So what is ecocide?

“Ecocide” means unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and either widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts.

Independent Expert Panel for the Legal Definition of Ecocide, June 2021.

Above the hydroelectric power station, on the contrary, the water level fell, which led to the drainage of a large area, which was covered with willows and poplars over 3 meters high in one year.

The Dnipro River has returned to the limits of the old channel that it had before the creation of the Kakhovskaya HPP.

"We are located in Malokaterinivka, on the site of this forest used to be the so-called Kakhovsky Sea. Now we can see that the forest here is more than three meters high. About 20 plants per 1 square meter. I think in the future nature will balance: weaker trees will die, and stronger ones will remain. They grow with incredible strength, no one could even imagine that the trees would grow in such a quantity to such a height in one year", - says Oleg Bigdan, head of the State Environmental Inspection of the Southern District.

