Energodar citizens have been called evacuate due to shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP

The authorities called on Enerhodar residents to evacuate due to shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russia.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Oleksandr Starukh, called on the residents of temporarily occupied Enerhodar to evacuate due to shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russia.

On the air of the national TV marathon, he said that all civil defense agencies work in a limited mode. Starukh reminded that ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and 1,200 tons of uranium are stored there.

“We advise people to leave Enerhodar, especially women and children,” he urged.

Starukh reported that more than a hundred employees of the station were abducted. He also emphasized the need to demilitarize the station and the 30-kilometer zone from heavy weapons and ammunition, so that there is not the slightest hint of an emergency.

Russian troops have set up firing positions at the ZNPP and are shelling Ukrainian cities from there. Energoatom reported that the Russian military placed at least 14 units of heavy miltary equipment with ammunition, weapons and explosives in the engine room of the first power unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Russian shelling on August 5 caused a fire at the hydrogen station of the NPP. In addition, due to damage to the power lines, the 4-th power unit of the ZNPP was disconnected from the power system and put into reserve. On August 6, the Russian troops hit the site near the nuclear waste storage facilities.

Share this:

Tags: