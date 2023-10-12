Lloyd Austin has assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy of a steady and continuous supply of weapons to Ukraine

Pentagon chief assures Zelenskyy of continuous supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The US Secretary of Defense emphasized that his country has the necessary resources and capabilities and will remain focused on supporting Ukraine.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of a steady and continuous supply of weapons to Ukraine, UNIAN informs.

According to the website of the President of Ukraine, during a working visit to Belgium, President Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of Defense Austin and the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown.

In particular, Austin assured of the continued steady and uninterrupted supply of all necessary weapons to Ukraine. He emphasized that the United States has the necessary resources and capabilities and remains focused on supporting Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelenskyy thanked Austin for the unwavering defense and political support of Ukraine by the United States.

The US Secretary of Defense also informed the President about progress in providing Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense ahead of the winter season.

"Winter is a big challenge. We really need the help of our partners to protect critical infrastructure. Air defense is not just a military issue. It affects the normalcy of life, how the economy will work, how taxes will be paid to meet the needs of the army, our defense against Russian aggression. It also determines how many people will return to Ukraine from abroad," the Head of State noted.

The President thanked the United States for the new military assistance package and informed on the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. In particular, he emphasized the importance of supplying frontline air defense systems, electronic warfare systems and artillery shells.

US assistance to Ukraine

Austin announced today that the United States is allocating $200 million for a new security assistance package for Ukraine.

In particular, this package will include AIM-9 missiles for the new air defense system that the US will soon send to Ukraine, as well as additional artillery ammunition and missiles, precision aviation munitions, anti-tank weapons, and equipment to counter Russian drones.

On September 30, both houses of Congress pass a resolution on temporary government funding that does not include aid to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that there was no need to panic over this, as a full budget would soon be adopted.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that they could not allow support for Ukraine to stop, and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called for increased funding.

