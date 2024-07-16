Appeal from the families of the 59th Brigade and all seconded brigades mass disappearances near Krasnohorivka, Nevelske and Pervomaiske in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region

We, the relatives of the soldiers of the 59th Brigade and other units attached to this brigade, are appealing to the public, the media and all concerned citizens to help publicize the critical situation on the front line.

Recently, we have been watching with concern the mass disappearances of our relatives in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. Many of us have lost contact with our sons, husbands and brothers. The command does not provide any information about their fate, which causes us deep concern and despair.

Main problems:

Disappearances: We have numerous cases of military personnel disappearing without a trace. We do not know whether they are in captivity, injured, or possibly dead. The unknown tortures our hearts and souls. Lack of information: The command does not provide any explanations about the situation. Our inquiries remain unanswered, and we are left in the dark about the fate of our loved ones. Dangerous conditions: Our loved ones are being sent to dangerous positions! It seems that they are being sent to perform tasks with a "one-way ticket". The most disturbing thing is that they send them to the front line knowing that there is almost no chance of returning. Most of them are sick or young men who have never had experience of military service. How can a week or two of training provide them with the necessary knowledge and skills?

Our guys are not and should not be "cannon fodder". We cannot allow their lives to be so ruthlessly endangered. They deserve proper treatment, respect and care.

We understand that war is an extremely difficult and dangerous situation, but we believe that our loved ones deserve proper support and care. We ask everyone who can help to pay attention to our problem.

Our requirements:

Prompt investigation: We demand an immediate investigation into all cases of disappearances of servicemen in the Pokrovsk district. Their whereabouts and the circumstances of their disappearance must be established. We ask the authorities and responsible bodies to take this case under their personal control and provide us with clear information on the results of the investigation. Ensure security: Proper conditions must be ensured for soldiers on the front line, including adequate resources, medical care and moral support. Our loved ones must have everything they need! They deserve to be able to return home alive and healthy. Information transparency: We demand that the command regularly inform relatives about the condition and whereabouts of their loved ones. We need honest and open communication. We can no longer remain in the dark about the fate of our sons, husbands and brothers.

A call to action:

We appeal to all concerned citizens, civil society organizations and the media to support us in this fight. Spread this information, contact the authorities, demand truth and justice for our relatives.

Every voice counts, every effort can save lives. We cannot remain indifferent when our sons, husbands and brothers disappear into obscurity. Together we can make a difference and bring our loved ones home.

Our relatives are heroes who deserve decent treatment and proper support!!!

With respect and hope,

The families of the 59th Brigade and all the seconded brigades!

Barda Veronica

