As a result of the attack on Sevastopol in March 24, 2024 the russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs was damaged.

As a result of the attack of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on March 24, the reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs was damaged, reports the Russian Telegram channel Astra with reference to sources.

On the night of March 24, 18 missiles were launched over Sevastopol in occupied Crimea. Air defense shot down only 11 of them, according to russian occupation authorities.

During the attack, the large russian landing ships Yamal and Azov, as well as the reconnaissance vessel Ivan Khurs, were damaged.

It is reported that two missiles hit the Ivan Khurs ship at once. At the same time, the victims are still unknown.

In May 2023, the russian warship Ivan Khurs was already attacked by a Ukrainian surface drone. Ukrainian mass media wrote that the ship received significant damage to the hull and equipment.

Let us remind you that on March 23 and on the night of March 24, explosions and Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile strikes were heard in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol at a major communication hub of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

On March 24, they officially confirmed the defeat of large amphibious ships Yamal and Azov, as well as the communications center and several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

The representative of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmitry Pletenchuk, confirmed the defeat of the ships by fire. He noted that in the event of serious damage to the Yamal and Azov Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, this would be a significant new loss for the Russian occupiers. Since they may have only three BDK left out of 13, which were until February 24, 2022.

The HUR reported that the Yamal BDC received critical damage. The Russians are forced to continuously pump water from the ship.

