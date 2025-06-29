The widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, stated that the occupied Crimea in fact belongs to the aggressor country, Russia. The corresponding video was published by the United24 platform.

Speaking in Finland, Navalnaya said that the issue of Crimea’s status “remains complicated.”

“The Crimean peninsula belongs to Ukraine, but now it de facto belongs to Russia. This becomes a complicated issue because we must not forget that millions of people now have Russian passports, and even the Ukrainian authorities acknowledge that this is a very complex issue,” Navalnaya said.

According to her, Crimea currently belongs to Russia, and returning it will be very difficult.

United24 commented on Navalnaya’s statement, emphasizing that occupation and the forced issuance of Russian passports do not mean that Crimea belongs to Russia — “something Yulia Navalnaya should be aware of.”

As reported by Ukrainian News, on November 12, 2024, Ukrainian activists disrupted the speech of Russian citizen Yulia Navalnaya at the Web Summit 2024 conference in Lisbon. They simultaneously played the sound of an air raid siren, which drowned out the microphones.

In March 2024, Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, declined to attend U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address due to the presence of Yulia Navalnaya.

Antonina Solovyova

