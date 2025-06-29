Attack on Crimea: Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system and three helicopters

On the night of June 27–28, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Kirovske military airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea, according to an official statement from the SBU.

The strike targeted the deployment sites of aviation units, air defense systems, ammunition depots, as well as the enemy’s reconnaissance and combat drones.

The SBU reported the destruction of multi-role and attack helicopters, including Mi-8, Mi-26, and Mi-28 models, as well as a Pantsir-S1 self-propelled surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system.

Secondary detonations continued throughout the night at the enemy airfield.

“The SBU is systematically working to reduce Russia’s ability to carry out air and bomb strikes on Ukrainian territory. The occupiers must understand that their expensive military equipment and ammunition are not safe anywhere — not on the front line, not in temporarily occupied territories, and not deep in the enemy’s rear,” the SBU stated.

To remind, the aggressor state, Russia, occupied Crimea after blocking Ukrainian military units and holding an illegal referendum on March 16, 2014.

Ukraine and the majority of other countries do not recognize the peninsula’s “annexation” by the Russian Federation.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of mainland Ukraine, including from the territory of Crimea.

Mariya Nikolaenko

EMPR

