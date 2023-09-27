Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 27, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 27, 2023.

581 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,508 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.



Yesterday the russian Federation struck another blow against Ukraine by using 38 Iranian shahed drones. The port infrastructure of Odesa region was damaged. As a result of combat operations, 26 shahed drones were destroyed by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.



During the past day, 26 combat clashes took place. The enemy carried out 10 missile and 77 air strikes, carried out 44 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements came under russian airstrike: Grabovske, Popivka of the Sumy region; Staritsa, Gatyshche, Synkivka, Kupyansk, Berestov of the Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Novoyehorivka of the Luhansk region; Torske, Siversk, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Kostyantynivka, Severnye, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhayne, Blagodatne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Olhivka and the city of Kherson, Kherson region.



About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk, Lymansk and Bakhmut directions.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the area of Severny settlement of Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Mariinka district of the Donetsk region, where during the past day he made 13 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders continue to defend the occupied borders, protect our land from the invaders.



In the Zaporizhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the area south of Novodarivka, Zaporizhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy support depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



5 artillery units, 3 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, 1 control post and 2 enemy ammunition depots were hit by units of the missile forces.

russia's losses in manpower - 320 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

