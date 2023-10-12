Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 12, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 12, 2023.

596 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,523 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



During the past day, 95 combat clashes took place. In addition, as a result of a rocket attack by russian terrorist forces on the gymnasium in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Also, on the night of October 12, the russian federation launched another airstrike against Ukraine, with the use of shahed drones. A total of 33 shahed drones launches were recorded. The Air Defense Forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 28 drones.



In total, the russian occupiers carried out 2 missile and 72 air strikes, carried out 67 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



The following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Torske, Siversk, Spirne, Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Kindrativka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochy, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Diliivka, Keramik, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk region; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region; Novoraisk, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "North" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive in the areas of Makiyivka, Luhansk region, and Torsky and Serebryansk forestry, Donetsk region. Here, our defenders repelled more than 15 russian enemy attacks.



In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area of Andryivka settlement of Donetsk region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and were successful in the areas east of Klishchiivka and east of Andriyivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders courageously hold the defense, repulsed more than 10 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 10 attacks east of Stepovoy, southeast of Severny and south of Pervomaisky of Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, during the past day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas south of Zolota Niva and southeast of Vugledar of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders are restraining the enemy in the area of the village of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting counter-battery combat, destroying warehouses and successfully striking the enemy's rear.



Defense forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. The tactical position in the area west of Robotyny Zaporizhzhia region has been improved. Our soldiers are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 9 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot and the enemy's radar station.



In general, the estimated losses of the Russian invaders of the past day were: 990 invaders, 42 tanks, 44 armored fighting vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 21 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 25 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 990 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

