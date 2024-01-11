Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 11, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 11, 2024.

687 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,611 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 73 combat clashes took place. russian occupiers launched 4 missile and 48 air strikes, fired 36 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



russian air strikes were carried out in the following settlements: Vilcha, Vilkhuvatka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Podoli, Lozova of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry of the Luhansk region; Terny, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 6 attacks by the occupiers east of Terni and Vesely, Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Severny districts and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 5 enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the occupiers do not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Thus, during the past day, the enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful assault actions.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed the guided air missile Kh-59.



Units of the missile forces damaged 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, 2 ammunition depots and the enemy's radio-electronic warfare station.

russia's losses in manpower - 830 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

