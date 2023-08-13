Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 13, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 13, 2023.

536 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,463 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers launched 7 missile and 47 air strikes, fired 43 rocket salvo missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past day, 39 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Gurivy Kozachk, Kharkiv region. He carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements, in particular, Klyus of the Chernihiv region; Rozhkovichi, Kindrativka, Loknya, Uhroidy, Popivka of the Sumy region and Uda, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Okhrimivka, Budarky in the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas northeast of Sinkivka, north of Kislivka, and southeast of Andriivka of the Kharkiv region. Carried out airstrikes in the Kislivka and Pershotravnevo regions of the Kharkiv region. Such settlements as Kupyansk, Masyutivka, Kislivka, Berestov of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilogorivka, Luhansk Region, and Serebryanka, Siversk, Spirny, and Vesely, Donetsk Region. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Klishchiivka and Bela Hora of the Donetsk region. He carried out an air strike in the region of Blagodatny. More than 15 settlements, including Minkivka, Markove, Chasiv Yar, Predtechine, Diliivka, and Toretsk of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.



In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. Conducted an airstrike in the Avdiyivka region. More than 10 settlements, including Avdiivka, Severne, Netaylove, Nevelske, and Karlivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of the city of Marinka, Donetsk region.



The enemy launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Maksimilianivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka and Elizavetivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the Urozhany region of the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, including Bogoyavlenka, Zolota Niva, Blagodatne, Staromayorske, Novosilka, and Novopil of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, artillery bombarded more than 25 settlements, including Levadne, Olgivske, Malynivka, Gulyaipole, Pavlivka, Kamianske of the Zaporizhia region, and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region.



In the Kherson direction, more than 25 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, among them Mykhailivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Berehove, Veletenske of the Kherson region and Kutsurub, Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, had partial success in the Robotyny area of the Zaporizhzhia region, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



Panic moods are growing among the occupiers and the number of desertions is increasing. Thus, in the temporarily occupied settlement of Gornostaivka of the Kherson region, military patrols and servicemen of the commandant's office of the Russian occupying forces conduct a tour of every house in order to search for deserters among their servicemen. It is noted that the command resorted to such actions as a result of the fact that among the newly arrived military personnel of the Russian Federation, who are in the settlement and its surroundings, the number of not only deserters, but also people who consume alcoholic beverages and narcotic substances has significantly increased. The occupiers leave their places of service and try to hide in abandoned buildings.



During the past day, the air force of the defense forces carried out 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 ammunition depot, 1 radio electronic warfare station and 3 artillery means at the enemy's firing position.

