Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 17, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 17, 2023.

632 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,557 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the last day, the Russian occupiers launched another air strike on Ukraine, using 18 shahed drones. 16 drones have been destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense forces. Tonight, the enemy again attacked our country with 10 shahed drones. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently clarified and it is known about 9 shot down drones.



During the past day, 72 combat clashes took place. In total, the russian invaders carried out 12 missile and 47 air strikes, they also carried out 38 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainain troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainain settlements have been suffered with the russian airstrikes: Serebryan forestry of the Luhansk region; Diliivka, Maryinka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 4 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted assaults near Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, without success.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assaults near Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 18 attacks. Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the occupiers east of Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here, our soldiers repelled 17 attacks.



In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks by invaders in Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Robotyne and to the west of Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region, where our defenders repulsed 6 attacks.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 2 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 6 artillery means, 2 control points and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,140 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Ukraine Front Lines

