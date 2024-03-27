Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 27, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 27, 2024.

763 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,687 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 67 combat clashes took place.



In general, during the past day, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 74 air strikes, carried out 152 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 13 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 10 UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following Ukrainain settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Vesele, Kurdyumivka, Chasiv Yar, Berdychi, Novopokrovske, Novomykhailivka, Mykilske, Karlivka, Umanske, Semenivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandrivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Malynyvka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under russian artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched 1 unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops in the area of Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repulsed 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, and to the north of Vesely of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the area of Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Nevelske and Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 26 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times in the districts of Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region; Robotyne and north-western Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, he carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 2 control points and 8 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Units of missile troops damaged 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 1 artillery device and 1 ammunition depot of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,030 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine frontline (@EuromaidanPR) March 27, 2024

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: