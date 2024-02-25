Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 25, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 25, 2024.

732 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,656 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 84 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 77 air strikes, carried out 119 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



During the last night, russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 18 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 16 of these strike drones were destroyed within Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions.



The following Ukrainian settlements as Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, Nadia of the Luhansk region, Zarichne, Bohdanivka, New York, Diliivka, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by the russian airstrikes.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repulsed 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terna, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkine, Severna, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka district of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 39 times.



In the direction of Novopavlivsk, our soldiers repulsed 1 enemy attack in the area south of Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the area of the Robotyne settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Also, our defenders destroyed 2 Kh-31 missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs.



Units of the missile forces damaged the radar station and 2 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the last day totaled: 810 Russian invaders, 8 tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 22 operational-tactical drones, 2 cruise missiles, 23 cars and 2 units of special equipment.



