Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 29, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 29, 2023.

674 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,598 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Russia continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, carries out missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers – not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects in our country.



During the past day, 53 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 rocket and 86 air strikes, 55 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and on populated areas. As a result of yesterday's Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine again, using 22 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. Our air defenses destroyed 18 of these kamikaze drones.



Already this day, on Friday morning, the Russian occupiers launched new missile and air strikes on various regions of Ukraine. The consequences of this attack are being clarified.



Russian airstrikes yesterday occurred in: Petropavlivka, Glushkivka, Kharkiv region; Nevske, Novolyubivka, Serebryansk forestry of Luhansk region; Terny, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Siversk, Spirne, Pereizne, Novobakhmutivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

About 110 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Muscovites.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround the city of Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the invaders. During the past day, 14 attacks were stopped east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiyivka, another 12 attacks were stopped in the Pervomaisky and Nevelsky districts of Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, our soldiers are restraining the Russians in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where 6 enemy attacks were choked.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks south of Novodarivka, west of Verbovoy and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" military defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders will continue to take measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy, despite significant losses, does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Thus, during the past day, the enemy carried out 13 unsuccessful assaults, received a proper repulse and retreated again.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are exhausting the enemy along the entire front line, and with their active actions are causing losses in manpower and equipment to the occupying forces.

Last day, our aviation struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russians, 11 of their artillery, 2 control points, 2 EW stations, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 6 enemy ammunition depots.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 850 occupiers, 13 tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, 26 artillery systems, 3 rocket salvo systems, 3 air defense systems, 36 operational-tactical UAVs, 35 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower -850 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 29, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: