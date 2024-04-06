Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for April 6, 2024.

773 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,697 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 80 combat clashes took place.



In total, the russian occupiers carried out 14 missile and 107 air strikes 137 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last night, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 32 attack drones of "Shahed" type. Air defense forces shot down 28 attack drones. The enemy also launched cruise missiles of various types on Ukraine. 2 out of 2 missiles were destroyed.



During the past day, the following settlements of Ukraine came under the russian airstrikes: Kostobobriv of Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Krasnopillya, Novodmytrivka, Svesa, Pokrovka, Seredyna-Buda of the Sumy region; Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Kalinove, Krasnohorivka, Urozayne, Vodyane, Ugledar, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka of the Donetsk region; Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



About 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions also came under the russian artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction during the past day.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled more than 16 attacks in the areas of Andriyivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Novy, Spirne, Ivanivske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Berdychi, Umanske, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka, Semenivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to contain the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 20 times.



In the Orihiv direction, during the past day, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 1 unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our troops in the area of the village of Staromayorske of the Donetsk region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 16 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 personnel concentration areas and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on 2 air defense means, 5 artillery means, 1 control point, 1 UAV control point, 3 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment and 1 other important enemy object.

russia's losses in manpower - 790 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

