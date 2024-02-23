Over 50 russian SU-34 bombers crashed in Ukraine in two years

Briefly about the more than 50 "crashes" of russian Su-34 bombers on the territory of Ukraine.

According to verified data, during the entire period of the full-scale Russia - Ukraine war, the Russian Air Force lost 25 of Su-34 front-line bombers. The last verification of losses is dated December 22, 2023.

According to unverified data, over 50 Su-34s were destroyed or damaged in two years.

Let me remind you that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Air Force had 110 Su-34s in service, of which less than 100 were combat-capable.

Meanwhile, russia continues producing Su-34 aircraft and its potential is within the framework of a squadron per year, that is, from 10 to 12 aircraft, or 1 aircraft per month. In other words, if the Su-34 losses reach the level of 2-3 aircraft per month, it will be impossible to compensate for their losses with production, and the total number will go to minus. But that’s not what’s important...

During the fall of a Su-34, there is a high probability of the pilot’s death. The russian military-industrial complex can build an aircraft in a month, whereas getting a qualified ace pilot for the Su-34 is possible only after 5-10 years of training, constant training, practice, etc.

It is also interesting that even if the pilot manages to eject, it is not a fact that he will survive after landing. The fact is that russian pilots’ seats are made like for people, and when landing on the sinful earth, pilots often broke their necks, some broke their spine or limbs.

All of this leads to a conclusion that with a stable shooting of Su-34s, at some point the Russian Air Force may have a problem with their main working bird used for strikes with precision-guided bombs.

