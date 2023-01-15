Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia tries to use Ukrainian journalists to conduct its IPSO (information propaganda special operations).

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry warns of an expected complex and large-scale spread of fake news by the enemy in the near future. It will involve the whole spectrum of modern information means in order to undermine Western partners’ trust in Ukraine.

According to military intelligence, the aggressor country’s special services plan to contact Ukrainian journalists on behalf of popular Western media outlets with proposals to provide information about the state of the Ukrainian economy, the political situation in the country, and the activities of the AFU. Their goal is to reduce foreign partners’ military assistance to Ukraine, and to collect information about the AFU and the military-industrial complex of the country.

P.S. "Our team would like to stress attention, that around the same time when this info was published by the intelligence, we suffered a massive attack on our social media account. We let the World know about Russia - Ukraine war since its beginning in 2014; we stay in Ukraine, stand for Ukraine & 24/7 hold information front to help Ukraine win.

Unfortunately, mentioned accounts claim "we don't exist; we are false; we are not official; we support russia & we must shut up & follow their "rules" designed by who-knows?

We state that there is nothing, but attempt to influence on our reputation by misinforming people, and it is done by a party (-ies) based on their subjective views, interpretations or by someone's order.

For all those who support spreading hate on our team, we would suggest to look in the mirror and to find your enemy there first.

We wish every supporter of this "campaign" against us to repeat our route in 9 years of 24/7 reporting on Ukraine to the Rest of the World.

We already provided security authority representatives with the data of this "campaign" participants.

We appreciate all who find our work useful."

Ukraine Front Lines team

