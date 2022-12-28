Putin keeps cosplaying Sauron with the CIS leaders

For the New Year's Eve, Putin prepared eight gold rings to the presidents of the informal summit of the CIS countries (Member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States). He kept the ninth for himself, RBC-Ukraine reports.

Photo: Informal meeting of putin with the CIS leaders in St. Petersburg, Dec 26-27, 2022.

The summit took place in St. Petersburg at the beginning of the week, on December 26-27, 2022.

This reminds of an episode from "The Lord of the Rings", when the dark necromancer Sauron gave rings to the rulers of the nine kingdoms of men. All of them became his immortal slaves - the Nazgûls. Interestingly, Sauron's army was mostly composed of orcs, just like Putin's army.

image: Putin's present to the presidents of the CIS.

Putin's rings are engraved with the CIS symbols and the inscription "Happy New Year 2023". Each ring also has the inscription "russia".

The SBU reacted to this gesture by Putin. "We have read Tolkien and we have only bad news for him...", the security service said.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: