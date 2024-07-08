Orbán's new Eurogroup "serves Russian interests".

Orbán's faction gains enough support to become a group in the European Parliament.

The faction of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, "Patriots for Europe," has gained sufficient support to become an official group in the European Parliament.

This occurred after the Belgian right-wing party Vlaams Belang joined them, Politico reports.

With this support, Orbán's faction now has the right to form a new official far-right group in the European Parliament.

According to the rules, a group must consist of 23 MEPs from seven countries. Such groups receive financial and procedural advantages.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the European Parliament group "Patriots for Europe," created with the participation of his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán, "serves the interests of Russia. And by doing so, they threaten the security and freedom of Europe."

"Patriots for Europe" includes far-right and Eurosceptic parties, which mainly advocate for stopping military aid to Ukraine and organizing the earliest possible "peace negotiations" with Russia.

As of Monday, "Patriots for Europe" has become the third-largest group in the European Parliament, with 84 deputies from 12 countries.

