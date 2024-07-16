MP from Servant of the People, Mykola Zadorozhny, suspected of bribery demand of 3.4 million UAH

According to the investigation, in March 2024, the MP requested the head of a village council in the Sumy region to provide him with a "reward" for not obstructing the tender process for the repair of a water supply system in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region, as reported by NABU.

His "kickback" amounted to 10% of the total contract sum, and an additional 4% was intended for local law enforcement officers to ensure they did not hinder the allocation of funds. According to the investigation, the total sum involved is 3.4 million UAH.

The Servant of the People party has already responded to the suspicion against their MP and expelled him from the party.

Mykola Zadorozhny is a member of the Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the head of the temporary special commission on fortification arrangements and drone procurement.

