Besides the warm summer sun and the gentle sea, there are also good news from the front today that warm and delight the soul...

Near the village of Liptsi (Kharkiv direction), Ukrainian artillery is completely burning all Russian military equipment to the ground. And near Klishchiivka (Donetsk direction), the Ukrainian Armed Forces have regained previously lost positions.

"In the Kharkiv direction, it seems that brigade commanders have had their hands untied, with all approvals and restrictions on any combat activity lifted, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are ruthlessly destroying everything that moves and has the outlines of Russian equipment," writes Viktor Kevliuk, an expert from the Center for Defense Strategies, commenting on the situation on the front line. "The enemy operation of the Russian group 'Sever' has completely stalled in the north of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy has created an area that, instead of attracting Ukrainian reserves like a 'black hole,' is sucking in the aggressor's troops," Viktor Kevliuk writes.

For example, Vovchansk has already become an unattainable goal for Russia, and logistics in the Belgorod region have been paralyzed due to increased activity by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, making it difficult for enemy drivers to deliver weapons, ammunition, and food to Russian soldiers of the 'Sever' group.

There, among the ruins of the Aggregate plant in Vovchansk, hundreds of Russian aggressors from the 83rd Separate Air Assault Brigade remain completely surrounded, and, according to some reports, a significant portion of the Russian neo-Nazi group 'Rusich,' who are eagerly awaited by Ukrainian justice, are among the surrounded.

In conclusion, I summarize some conclusions of military experts:

- The Russians lack manpower;

- Russia has no reserves in the Kharkiv direction, and the situation does not allow them to be transferred from other areas where they are needed more;

- Holding the bridgehead in Liptsi is too costly, and the rational decision for the Russians is to leave this territory;

- The lack of progress near Vovchansk will soon become as costly as in Liptsi.

"The conclusion suggests itself: if there is no progress in the direction within a month, purely from a material-resource perspective, the enemy will have to withdraw the 'Sever' group back to the Belgorod region. And there, our aviation and long-range missiles will have to destroy them completely."

Rostyslav Demchuk

