World about Ukraine: digest as of October 6, 2023

Zelenskiy Aide Says Ukraine Needs More Air Defense Before Winter

Ukraine is seeking more air defense systems ahead of winter to protect its energy infrastructure from the type of Russian attacks that caused massive blackouts across the country last year.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised on Thursday to supplyKyiv with a second Patriot air-defense system after meeting Zelenskiy, while the Spanish government pledged six additional Hawk air-defense systems to help shield key infrastructure.

Read more

Sweden announces new military package, says assessing transfer of fighter jets

Sweden announced new military aid for Ukraine worth 2.2 billion Swedish crowns ($199 million, €188 million). The package provides Kyiv mainly with artillery ammunition.

Defense Minister Pal Jonsson told a news conference that Sweden was looking into sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine after the government asked his ministry to assess the issue. He reiterated that Sweden would need to become a NATO member first before potentially supplying any spare jets.

Read more

Ukraine cyber-conflict: Hacking gangs vow to de-escalate

On Wednesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) issued the first list of rules for civilian hackers ever created.

Dubbed a "Geneva Code of cyber-war", it was initially criticised as unworkable.

Since the invasion of Ukraine there has been a steady stream of disruptive cyber-attacks against public services in Ukraine with varying degrees of impact. Hacktivist groups have been using largely unsophisticated forms of cyber-attack, but successfully temporarily disrupted banks, companies, pharmacies, hospitals, railway networks and civilian government services for citizens.

Read more

Boy dies in fresh Russian strike as Kharkiv reels from attack that killed 52

A 10-year-old boy has been killed and more than 20 people wounded after a Russian missile attack on a block of flats in the centre of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials have said.

The strike on the city’s densely populated downtown area took place at 6.46am on Friday. Rescuers found the boy’s body under debris. Two Iskander missiles hit a block of flats, in what Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, called another act of “Russian terror”.

The latest destruction came less than a day after a lethal strike on the small village of Hroza in Kharkiv oblast killed 52 people.

Read more

Spain plans to move installations for the Hawk air defense system to Ukraine

Spain intends to transfer six launchers for the Hawk anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Spanish government.

It is reported that the provision of the air defense system was announced following a meeting between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on October 5.

Read more

Russia is taking a beating in the Black Sea. Is it plotting a new escalation?

Britain says it has intelligence that Russia is trying to target civilian cargo ships carrying grain in the Black Sea by laying sea mines and planning to blame any attacks on Ukraine.

A senior Ukrainian official said Russia has been laying more mines in the Black Sea because its ships’ commanders fear getting too close to the shore and being struck by Ukrainian missiles.

Read more

Slovakia halts Ukraine aid after pro-Russia Fico’s election win

Slovakia’s caretaker government said it has halted sending further military aid to Ukraine as political parties that oppose such support are in talks to form a coalition following last weekend’s election.

“The outgoing bureaucratic government in Slovakia will not send any more military material to Ukraine,” a government spokesman said. The country’s defense ministry was considering sending a new package of aid.

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico’s leftist-populist Smer party won the parliamentary election last Saturday after promising to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, to block Kyiv’s potential NATO membership and to oppose sanctions on Russia.

Read more

Ukraine freezes assets of three Russian tycoons worth $464 million, prosecutors say

A Ukrainian court has frozen the Ukrainian assets of three Russian businessmen over their alleged support for Russia's war in Ukraine, prosecutors and the security service said on Friday.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said assets owned by Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Andrey Kosogov had been frozen. They were considered part of President Vladimir Putin's close circle and contributed to "large-scale financing of the Russian Federation's armed aggression", it said.

Read more

E.U. leaders hold talks on the consequences of accepting Ukraine as a member

European Union leaders on Friday wrestled with how the bloc would have to adjust if it added Ukraine as a member, at a summit meeting in Spain that was shadowed by questions about the West’s long-term support for Kyiv’s war effort against Russia.

Next month, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, is expected to publish an assessment of Kyiv’s efforts to align with E.U. rules, and national leaders will decide in December whether to open membership negotiations with Ukraine.

Read more

Germany home to largest group of Ukrainians who've fled the war

Almost 4.2 million Ukrainians who fled the war in their country were now living in the European Union, the bloc's statistical agency Eurostat said.

Germany and Poland together host nearly half of all refugees from Ukraine, with Germany accounting for 28% of those who fled the war, and Poland accounting for 23%.

Read more

Ukraine Front Lines