World about Ukraine: digest as of October 11, 2023

BUTA TIMES: The new grain corridor will open soon – Zelensky

Today, almost 60% of the total volume of grain exports from Ukraine is transported through Romania.

A new grain corridor will soon be created through Moldova and Romania. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on Tuesday, October 10.

According to him, today they discussed possible joint actions to protect not only the ports, but the entire region of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania.

FIRE NEWS: Blackouts in winter – how the energy system was prepared for the autumn-winter period

Russia is unlikely to give up its attempts to destroy the Ukrainian energy system, so it will continue to shell critical facilities in the fall and winter. But Ukrenergo assures that it is ready for new challenges.

In 2022, the Russian Armed Forces deliberately targeted our country’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones. Enemy attacks continued throughout the autumn-winter period, and the occupiers are likely to continue their terrorist actions in the coming winter. But, as the press service of Ukrenergo reported on October 10, the company’s backbone networks are prepared for transmission increased volumes of electricity on the eve of winter.

ALJAZEERA: Russia launches dozens of drones into Ukraine in latest air raid

Russia launched 36 drone attacks overnight on Ukraine, according to Kyiv’s air force, in Moscow’s latest air raid targeting the country.

Ukraine’s air force said in a statement on Tuesday that its defence systems had destroyed 27 of the drones.

The attacks using Iran-made Shahed drones targeted the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions of Ukraine, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

AP: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits neighboring Romania to discuss security and boost ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his counterpart in Romania Tuesday for talks on regional security and to strengthen bilateral ties against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of his country.

He described the partnership between the two countries as key to “stability for Europe and beyond” on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after meeting with President Klaus Iohannis in the capital, Bucharest.

The two discussed security in the Black Sea region, economic cooperation, shared infrastructure projects, and Ukraine’s requests for military support, Zelenskyy told reporters after the meetings. He also thanked Romania for providing both military and humanitarian support to his war-torn country.

BLOOMBERG: Germany Announces Ukraine Air-Defense Package Worth €1 Billion

Germany will look to boost Ukraine’s air-defense capabilities this winter by delivering a promised package of equipment worth around €1 billion ($1.1 billion), including an additional Patriot system to help protect critical infrastructure.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government will also supply two more promised IRIS-T air-defense systems this month together with guided missiles, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday in an emailed statement. The package includes an additional 10 Leopard A1 battle tanks, three more Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and supplies of 155mm ammunition over the coming weeks.

THE GUARDIAN: Zelenskiy pledged not to attack nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, says IAEA chief

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, says Volodymyr Zelenskiy has promised him that Ukraine will not attack Europe’s biggest nuclear plant as part of its counteroffensive against Russia.

Rafael Grossi said the danger to the power station was that ‘anything can happen at any time’.

In an interview with the Guardian, the nuclear watchdog chief said he was most concerned about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant becoming engulfed in fighting between the two sides, but insisted he had obtained a commitment from the Ukrainian president.

“President Zelenskiy has personally assured me that they will not directly bomb or shell it,” Grossi said, although he added that Zelenskiy had told him “all other options are on the table” in terms of taking it back.

HEPHARD: Rheinmetall receives another artillery order worth hundreds-of-millions of dollars

The latest order is for the delivery of over a hundred thousand 155mm shells from the group’s new Spanish subsidiary Rheinmetall Expal Munitions as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive rounds.

The order is under a framework agreement with the German Armed Force’s signed in July 2023 and the contracts encompass the delivery of several hundred thousand shells, fuses and propelling charges..

Although the customer is the German government, all the ammunition is earmarked for Ukraine. The order is worth a figure in the mid-three-digit million-euro range. Tens of thousands of rounds are to be delivered in 2023, with the reminder due to ship in 2024.

FIRENEWS: Zelensky vetoed the opening of e-declaration registers in a year

President Vladimir Zelensky vetoed a law that maintained restrictions on electronic declaration. He stated this in his morning address.

“Not in a year. The register needs to be opened now. In fact, with this main amendment, the law should be voted on. Preferably quickly,” Zelensky said.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada voted to resume e-declaration for officials and deputies, but refused to accept the main amendment on the immediate opening of registers.

House Bill 9534 requires filing returns for 2023, as well as 2021 and 2022. They must be submitted no later than 90 days from the entry into force of the law. The adoption of this law is necessary for Ukraine, in particular, to begin negotiations on accession to the EU.

BUSINESS INSIDER: White House may try to link Ukraine and Israel aid in order to 'jam the far right'

The Biden administration appears to be considering the strategy in order to fulfill its pledge to provide Ukraine with the assistance it needs to defend itself against Russia.

One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, told the newspaper such a move would "jam the far right," which opposes continued aid to Ukraine.

The Biden administration is facing opposition from House Republicans, led by its pro-Trump MAGA wing, who would rather see US taxpayers' money invested in domestic issues than Ukraine.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: