Home NEWS WORLD ABOUT UKRAINE Tusk: Poland may temporarily close the border with Ukraine, suspending bilateral trade

It is about "temporary closure of the border and closure of trade in goods". "Such a decision will be only temporary and mutually painful. Poland has a trade surplus with Ukraine. We sell much more," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"I am ready to make difficult decisions in consultation with Kyiv so that there is no unnecessary tension. But we must find a long-term solution," he emphasized.

 "The limits [on the export of Ukrainian goods] proposed by Brussels and Kyiv are unacceptable to us. Poland will propose in Brussels that the base period should not be 2022-2023, but the time before the [full-scale] war," Tusk said. 

 Tomorrow, the prime minister is convening a summit in Warsaw to meet with the leaders of the protesting farmers.

