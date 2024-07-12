The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution on the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The resolution demands that Russia "urgently withdraw" its military and other unauthorized personnel from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and "immediately return" the plant to full control of Ukraine due to Russia's non-compliance with IAEA governing body resolutions.

The President of Ukraine welcomed the adoption of the resolution, noting that this vote is a continuation of the discussions and decisions made at the first Peace Summit. He reminded that radiation and nuclear safety is the first point of the "peace formula."

Ukraine Front Lines

