Spain confirmed the provision of six Hawk air defence systems to Ukraine and announced new aid.

The head of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Margarita Robles, also announced the future delivery of batches of 155 and 105 mm artillery ammunition in response to an urgent request expressed during the last meeting of the Contact Group, and also announced the provision of large-caliber machine guns to strengthen Ukrainian anti-aircraft capabilities, given that "Russia continues to arm itself with drones, which it receives with the help of other countries."

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: