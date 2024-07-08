Soulless attack – Western reactions to Russia’s strike on children’s hospital Okhmatdyt

Today russian forces hit Kyiv's Children Hospital Okhmatdyt with Kh-101 missile. The World's leaders reactions are as follows:

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink:

As leaders gather to mark NATO's 75th anniversary, Russia launched 40 missiles at Ukraine. This soulless aggression—complete disregard for human life—endangers European and transatlantic security. This is why leaders will commit to significant security measures for Ukraine this week.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger:

This is a war against the civilian population. This shows Russia’s readiness for negotiations and its desire for peace.

Member of the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt:

A splendid result of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s peace mission: Putin bombs a children's hospital... the most horrifying attack of the entire war. Putin knows no peace, only submission... and Orbán is a willing accomplice.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže:

The butcher in the Kremlin attacks children, mothers, doctors, and teachers. A war criminal indicted by the International Criminal Court kills the innocent for his own gratification. Everyone who supports or enables this bears responsibility for these crimes.

Ukraine Front Lines

