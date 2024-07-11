Several thousand people registered in Poland to join the Ukrainian Legion

"We are starting to prepare the first Ukrainian brigade consisting of volunteers in Poland. We have up to a million Ukrainians of both genders here, and several thousand of them have already registered for this call-up. Interestingly, many of them genuinely want to serve and replace their compatriots but say: we do not want to be sent into battle without proper training and equipment," Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said at the NATO Public Forum event during the NATO summit.

Sikorski noted that his country will provide training and equipment, and then the volunteers will go to Ukraine as a unit with the right to return to Poland after completing a rotation. "If every European country did the same, Ukraine would have several brigades," the Polish Foreign Minister added.

