Germany: Military support of Ukraine is a task for decades and beyond

Military support of Ukraine is a task for decades and beyond, German general says.

Germany supports Ukraine as well as Israel, but the initial situation in both countries is very different: the Israeli army is well-equipped, well-trained and ready to wage war any time, while the Ukrainian armed forces are just beginning to modernize.

"Together with Ukraine and our partners, we discuss what the future Ukrainian armed forces should look like. One thing is clear: military support of Ukraine is a task until the end of the decade and beyond. Our budget planning already provides funds until 2032, which proves our determination," said Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense in an interview for the Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspapers.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: