“Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” has delivered the first batch of “Novator-2”  EW vehicles to the National Guard. 

Interfax-Ukraine

The National Guard plans to equip each combat brigade with the new "Novator-2" vehicles, according to Defence Express.

The company "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" handed over the first batch of new "Novator-2" armored vehicles to the National Guard of Ukraine. As emphasized by the CEO of "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles," Vladyslav Belbas, the vehicle was designed taking into account all the requests of the National Guard, and testing of the new vehicle before the start of mass production lasted almost a year. He stated that "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" became the first manufacturer to supply armored vehicles equipped with electronic warfare systems.

Deputy Commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Bilous, stated that the "Novator-2" armored vehicle was manufactured to the National Guard's order to meet the need for an armored vehicle for a combat group. "Each combat brigade of the National Guard will receive such vehicles," Bilous affirmed.

The new 10-seat armored vehicle "Novator-2" was first presented in September 2023 at the MSPO exhibition in Poland. The vehicle was created based on the previous version of the "Novator," considering the requirements of today's battlefield.

The emergence of the 10-seat version is explained by the military's need, although the "Novator-2" is not significantly larger than the five-seat version. The vehicle's length increased by only 10 cm, and the main changes were made to the pickup truck's body, which was armored, equipped with 5 cm thick windows, additional seats, and a hatch at the rear as an extra firing point and for evacuation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

