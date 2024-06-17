Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning June 17, 2024.

Mykolaiv region



This morning there was an attack on the Voznesensky district, a hit outside the settlement. Previously, there were no casualties or damage.

Dnipropetrovsk region



The enemy targeted Nikopol region with artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In the evening, he attacked the Marganets community and Nikopol. In the morning, the Pokrovsk community came under attack. Everywhere - without dead or injured.

Kherson region



the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, in particular, 7 private houses were damaged. A critical infrastructure object, a gas pipeline and a private car were hit. Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were injured.

Zaporizhia region



During the day, the occupiers struck the Zaporizhia region 347 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. There were 3 reports of house destruction. Civilians were not injured.

Kharkiv region



At 23:50, the Russians attacked Kharkiv - Kyiv district, a children's camp. One of the buildings was damaged as a result of shelling by KABs. There was no information about the victims.

Yesterday they attacked the village of Borivska Andriivka, the village of Pisky Radkivski, the village of Shyykivka, and the village of Druzhelyubivka. 3 people were injured: a 13-year-old boy, a man and a woman.

Sumy region



During the last night, the Russians shelled the Yunakiv community. Five mortar explosions were recorded.

Donetsk region



In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 4 times during the day. On June 16, the Russians wounded 10 residents of Donetsk region: 7 in Nova Poltavka, 2 in Krasnohorivka, and 1 in Toretsk.

Ukraine Front Lines

