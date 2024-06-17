Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine Under Fire. The Situation In The Regions

Ukraine Under Fire. The Situation In The Regions

Ukraine under fire june 17 2024

Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning June 17, 2024.

Mykolaiv region


This morning there was an attack on the Voznesensky district, a hit outside the settlement. Previously, there were no casualties or damage.

Dnipropetrovsk region


The enemy targeted Nikopol region with artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In the evening, he attacked the Marganets community and Nikopol. In the morning, the Pokrovsk community came under attack. Everywhere - without dead or injured.

Kherson region


the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, in particular, 7 private houses were damaged. A critical infrastructure object, a gas pipeline and a private car were hit. Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were injured.

Zaporizhia region


During the day, the occupiers struck the Zaporizhia region 347 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. There were 3 reports of house destruction. Civilians were not injured.

Kharkiv region


At 23:50, the Russians attacked Kharkiv - Kyiv district, a children's camp. One of the buildings was damaged as a result of shelling by KABs. There was no information about the victims.

Yesterday they attacked the village of Borivska Andriivka, the village of Pisky Radkivski, the village of Shyykivka, and the village of Druzhelyubivka. 3 people were injured: a 13-year-old boy, a man and a woman.

Sumy region


During the last night, the Russians shelled the Yunakiv community. Five mortar explosions were recorded.

Donetsk region


In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 4 times during the day. On June 16, the Russians wounded 10 residents of Donetsk region: 7 in Nova Poltavka, 2 in Krasnohorivka, and 1 in Toretsk.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?