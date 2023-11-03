Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions for November 3, 2023

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions for the day November 3, 2023.

Kharkiv region

At night, the enemy attacked the city of Kharkiv with 4 kamikaze drones. There are no injured, 8 people with an acute reaction to stress. Around 11:45 p.m., the village was shelled. Short - 2 non-residential buildings were damaged. 1 more person died as a result of the attack on Novaya Poshta.

Kherson region

In the evening, the enemy began to attack the Berislav district - in the village of 2 people's crops were damaged, 9 private houses were damaged. Around 3 am, Kherson was under artillery fire - 7 private houses, a gas pipeline and 2 commercial buildings were damaged. As a result of enemy shells hitting a non-residential building in Korabelny district. Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 20 shellings of the Kherson Mtg. No victims.

Lviv region

5 arrivals in the object of critical infrastructure were recorded. 11 russian shahed drones were shot down. No casualties.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

As a result of the fall of the debris of an enemy drone around 6 in the morning, a dormitory caught fire in the Kaluska district. No victims.

Odesa region

Russian shahed drone hit the technical territory of an infrastructure object. There are no casualties.

Kirovohrad region

At night, air defense forces destroyed a rocket over the Kropyvnytskyi district. Without victims and destruction.

Dnipropetrovsk region

At night, our defenders shot down 1 drone of the aggressor in the Kryvorizka district.

Donetsk region

In the evening, the occupiers shelled the Bakhmut district - rescuers put out a fire in a private house. On November 2, the Russians wounded 2 people in Avdiivka and 1 in Lastochkino. In the Chasovoyarsk community, 4 high-rise buildings and 4 private houses were damaged. A house in Nelipivka was damaged in Toretska hromada. 5 houses were damaged in the Zvanivska community.

Zaporizhzhia region

Last day, the enemy made 172 strikes - 14 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured.

Mykolaiv region

At night, air defense forces destroyed 3 "shahedis". No hits. Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile attack, during which missiles of an unknown type lost their combat capability.

Sumy region

At night and in the morning, the russians carried out 2 artillery and mortar attacks on Shalyginsk and Znob-Novgorodsk communities.

Ukraine Front Lines

